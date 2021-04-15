HAKAINDE Hichilema is jittery because I am about to ignite a time bomb that will expose all secrets, National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has said.

Mr Kambwili said the UPND president, Mr Hichilema should sit back and wait for him to reveal it all. He said Mr Hichilema was ‘selfishly’ using his subordinates to attack him because he was scared of being exposed.

Mr Kambwili was reacting to sentiments by UPND vice president, Mutale Nalumango that he (Kambwili) could not resist the temptation of going back to PF to ‘eat’ because he lacks integrity and does not have principles. He however said it was Mr Hichilema instigating such attacks because he was jittery. “I feel sorry for Nalumango because soon and very soon she will cry like a baby, HH is just using her and I know it’s because I said I was going to reveal everything.

Let him wait for the big bomb when I spill the beans,” Mr Kambwili said. And Mr Kambwili said Ms. Nalumango knows nothing about the UPND as a party because she was being used like a pony. He said Ms Nalumango knows nothing about what happens in the UPND and was always kept in the dark.

Mr Kambwili said Ms. Nalumango was appointed as running mate because Mr Hichilema wants to use her for his selfish gain. – Daily Nation