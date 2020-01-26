Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has shaken up the party’s media team by reorganising it following apparent dormancy and lack of proactiveness.

Sources within the UPND National Management Committee disclosed to Zambian Watch that Hichilema had not been happy with the way his Media team headed by the party’s spokesperson Charles Kakoma was operating.

Sources said for a long time, the UPND media team had remained dormant and inactive, thereby giving room to the Patriotic Front to get away with a lot of things.

“You know when ba Sata (late PF founder President Sata) was in opposition, he had a very proactive media team which made MMD difficult to get away with many lies. Mr Sata made sure his media team was on top of things, which ultimately made him to be on top of things as well,” the sources said.

“So, it is different with our party, I think the president (Hichilema) has realised that things are not going well with his team as it has remained dormant and extremely ineffective.”

The sources said in the manner the UPND media team was currently operating, if election were called today, it would be difficult for Hichilema to defeat President Edgar Lungu.

The sources said the UPND team did not know how to package political messages necessary to persuade potential Zambian voters.

“You know, it is the job of the media team to advise the president as far as media messages are concerned. If you look at our Facebook pages, the media team has been very reactive instead of being proactive. This is why, we are being perceived as being bitter by our opponents all the time,” the sources explained. So, we totally agree with the President’s decision to shakeup the media team.”

Asked, whether the shakeup has been necessitated by the African Confidential which noted Hichilema’s failure to capitalised on the PF bad record, the sources said, although they were not sure, they believed that could be one of the reasons.

The sources added that people like Mainda Simataa and Matomola Likwanya who recently defected from the Socialist Party have been co-opted as media committee members.

However, media committee member Clayson Hamasaka said the party was always open to new ideas and the process of incorporating new members and new ideas into the team started a long time ago.

Hichilema’s spokesperson Brian Mwiinga could neither deny nor confirm the development and referred all queries to Kakoma, whose phone went unanswered by press time.