HICHILEMA SHOULD TELL US IF HE WILL MAINTAIN ZAMBIA AS A CHRISTIAN NATION – Youth Advocate

Zambia is a Christian Nation by constitution;

As Zambia youths for that, we expect the head of state to categorically state his governments position.

Zambian youths should not be taken for jokes or weakness, it is actually their voices that yelled the loudest to let go of the PF regime.

We (Zambian youths) are very concerned about H.E Hakainde Hichilema’s silence about Zambia being a Christian Nation. Our humble submission is the head of state should guide us, his position regarding this constitutional position mother Zambia is known for.

We celebrate the change of government of course with higher expectations among them; reduction of fertilizer from K700 to K200 per 50kg bag, pay rise of K1500 to civil servants across the board, Reduction of fuel from K17 to K5 per ltr, contractors and house workers salaries not below the minimum wage, All unemployed youths to be given jobs, appreciation of our currency to other currencies, free education from grade one to university which his Excellency did not even talk about in his inaugural speech.

We are waiting and watching closely.

By: Chikankatika Alex

[email protected]

0973711401