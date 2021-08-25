HICHILEMA SHOULD TELL US IF HE WILL MAINTAIN ZAMBIA AS A CHRISTIAN NATION – Youth Advocate
Zambia is a Christian Nation by constitution;
As Zambia youths for that, we expect the head of state to categorically state his governments position.
Zambian youths should not be taken for jokes or weakness, it is actually their voices that yelled the loudest to let go of the PF regime.
We (Zambian youths) are very concerned about H.E Hakainde Hichilema’s silence about Zambia being a Christian Nation. Our humble submission is the head of state should guide us, his position regarding this constitutional position mother Zambia is known for.
We celebrate the change of government of course with higher expectations among them; reduction of fertilizer from K700 to K200 per 50kg bag, pay rise of K1500 to civil servants across the board, Reduction of fuel from K17 to K5 per ltr, contractors and house workers salaries not below the minimum wage, All unemployed youths to be given jobs, appreciation of our currency to other currencies, free education from grade one to university which his Excellency did not even talk about in his inaugural speech.
We are waiting and watching closely.
By: Chikankatika Alex
Some people really amaze me how they think. Surely do they think by just declaration or claiming to be christians it adds any value to their christian standing. God is not impressed by our declaration or claims but by our spiritual standing which culminate into our behavior (Mathew 7:21-23).
Besides, this issue is a constitutional matter and UPND has not mentioned anything about changing anything in the constitution so why do people want to start making statements which have not been spoken of by the new government?
Let’s be serious and talk about something productive for once.
Christianity is enshrined in the constitution of Zambia, if you want to know weather Zambia is a christian nation read the constitution, in any case Christianity is the bond you personally make with your God and no one has to force you to be a christian by telling you that your country is a christian nation. Do not lump the president with a lot of staff that you can figure out on your own, let him attend to the task ahead, have you heard him say he is removing that clause from the constitution or do you just want to have cheap publicity?