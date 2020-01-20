United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema will be Launching an ‘HH Entrepreneurship Challenge’ which is aimed at empowering jobless Zambians.

The ‘HH Entrepreneurship Challenge’ is aimed at promoting business Ideas for youths between the age of 35 and below.

Mr. Hichilema says that youths with good business ideas that can create employment to their fellow youths will be highly empowered to ensure that the number of jobless youths is reduced.

He says the Initiative is for any youth in between the age of 35 and below regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Hichilema believes that there are alot of Zambian youths who are entrepreneurs and can contribute heavily to the growth of the Zambian Economy.