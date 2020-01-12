HICHILEMA TOO SELFISH TO STEP DOWN AS UPND PRESIDENT SAYS RICHARD KACHINGWE.

Former Movement for Multiparty Democracy national secretary Richard Kachingwe has said Hakainde Hichilema is looking for sympathy by claiming that he is going to step-down if he loses the 2021 electin because his deep appetite for power and selfishness cannot let him.

Major Kachingwe, who is also former advisor to the UPND president, said the opposition leader had been losing elections but was still clinging on to the party presidency and wondered what was going to make him step down this time around.

“Mr. Hichilema is not a real politician and the only reason why he was in politics was for his personal gain, personally I doubt if he can accept to step down from that position,” said major Kachingwe.

He said Mr. Hichilema had not been since in his pronouncements and that no Zambian can belief him on anything including the people of Southern Province who has been voting for him.

Major Kachingwe said the only achievement the opposition leader managed since he ascended to the helm of the UPND was to divide people of Southern Province from the rest of the country through his tribal politics that he said had disadvantaged the region in terms of development.

He charged that Mr. Hichilema has for a long time been using the people Southern Province for his political expediency but that southerners had now discovered his real intentions and were now ready to move forward with the rest of the country.