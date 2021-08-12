HICHILEMA WANTS TO TEAR, BRING ZAMBIA DOWN- ECL

…but as even as we go to vote, know there is one President who is me

Lusaka, Wednesday (August 11, 2021)

President Edgar Lungu has named and shamed Hakainde Hichilema for who he is, a man who is ready to tear and bring down Zambia for his grandiose appetite to be president of the country at all costs.

President Lungu has however declared that Zambia will remain a peaceful country during and after voting and that those who were plotting to set the country ablaze for the love of power should be ready to face the consequences.

President Lungu has reminded the opposition political parties that they should know that even when Zambia was going through the electoral process of choosing their leaders; there was only one President who is the Head of State with the constitutional mandate to secure the peace and unity of the country.

Addressing the nation through the Patriotic Front (PF) ninth (9) and final Virtual Rally at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Lungu stated it was important to name and shame Mr Hichilema, the UPND leader for his selfish desire to take over the governance of the country.

The Head of State said Zambia’s peace and unity has always been threatened by one character who has always want to be president of Zambia at the cost of the peace and lives of citizens and that it was only fair to name and shame Mr Hichilema for what he was.

The Head of State said the Patriotic Front (PF) while in opposition did not call the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) names after losing elections in as many times including the elections in 2008.

“I will spend a little more time on talking about peace. During the time the PF was in the opposition under President Michael Sata, we did not want to bring down the country because we lost the election. If it were not for Mr Sata, Zambia would have been in flames at the time. Now peace is being threatened because of one character and we have to name and shame him,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State said that Mr Hichilema was plotting anarchy but assured Zambians and the international community that there shall be peace and tranquility in the country during and after the elections.

President Lungu said the security wings of the country were ready to quell any form of lawlessness by those who would take the risk of attempting to cause disharmony in the country.

“Even as we vote, know that there is a President of the country and that President is me. People have spoken and let there be no vengeance against those who will lose and let there no enchantment on those who will lose,” President Lungu said.

The President said the PF had become more sweeter and beautiful and urged Zambians to forget how the Southern Province was going to vote but move ahead in making Zambia a better place for all Zambians without leaving no one behind