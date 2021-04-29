HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL FILE IN THE NOMINATIONS PAPERS WITHOUT ANY DISTURBANCES WARNS MUCHELEKA.

UPND Deputy Secretary General Hon Patrick Mucheleka has fired back at the critics he described as some other opposition political party presidents threatening that the UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema would be arrested the moment he goes to file in the nomination papers.

Hon Mucheleka said that Zambia is a democratic country and that threats of that nature will not even be taken seriously because they are baseless and nonsensical. In apparent reference to FDD president Edith Nawakwi who had a presser and revealed that HH maybe arrested during the filing of his nominations papers ,Hon Mucheleka while featuring on 5FM radio hinted that it’s not possible and that Zambians will not seat and allow that to happen.

Hon Mucheleka said that it’s less than two weeks remaining before the dissolution of parliament and that the police should be very happy to work professionally finally because the home affairs Minister who compromise them will no longer be in charge and that Hon Kampyongo will be met in SHIWA’NGANDU by UPND head on. He said that the UPND was very much prepared to face 2021 elections very well.

He also said that traditional leaders from Northern block publicly declaring that they would support the candidature of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu are wrong and will not be allowed to influence the people because Change is inevitable and everyone is yelling for it. Hon Mucheleka revealed that party has lined up proper programs to take Zambia out of the economic crisis something that the PF government has failed to do.

The Deputy SG further said that the roads the PF are lying that they have created are fake because it’s just artificial and not everywhere even in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga roads are so bad. He said that Hon Kampyongo is a cabinet Minister and he has done nothing to help his own Constituency in Shiwang’andu the Nakonde road is so bad as if it survived nuclear rockets and missiles.

The program was carried LIVE on CIC and can be accessed on this link below.