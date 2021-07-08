HICHILEMA WILL GET OVER 60% OF THE VOTES- CINDY KAUKA

“We are not moved by fake opinion polls being made by political conmen who want to partake a share of proceeds of crime from the PF. They did the same to Rupiah Banda but he lost terribly. We are on the ground and the whole country has accepted Hakainde Hichilema as the next President of Zambia. The whole country is now a UPND stronghold and HH will get over 60% of votes” Cindy Kauka has Charged.

United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson Cindy Kauka has urged voters in the country to ignore fake opinion polls suggesting that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) will win the coming general elections. The youth leader says UPND is headed for a clear victory because the people of Zambia have resolved to elect Hakainde Hichilema because he has proved to be consistent, matured, principled, focused and hardworking leader.

“This has been easiest election that we have ever taken part. We have been to Luapula, instead of us convincing people to vote for UPND it was the people campaigning to us and encouraging us not to give up. Its the same everywhere we have been its the people pleading with us to guard the votes. This clearly shows that this is the people’s elections” said Cindy Kauka.

The UPND youth leader said this in Mumbwa when she addressed youths and party officials this morning on her continued mobilisation tour in the area.