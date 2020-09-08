HICHILEMA WILL NO LONGER HYPTONIZE SOUTHERN PROVINCE – BIZWELL MUTALE

Declares to deliver victory for PF in Southern Province as he calls for an end to tribal voting

Patriotic Front National Mobilization committee member Mr Bizwell Mutale says Southern Province will nolonger be hypnotized by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and has since declared an end to his hold on

southerners

He says southerners should reject politics of tribe and should not look at Mr Hichilema as their only messiah or as being more Tonga than others.

Speaking in Livingstone when he held a meeting with party officials, Mr Mutale vowed that time has now come for southern province to deliver PF Members of parliament by rejecting tribal politics but embrace development oriented type of politics.

“President Edgar Lungu is ready and has consistently looked forward to bring change to Southern Province.We are equally ready and nothing will remain the same because this province is a ‘special case’ because we are here now” he said and encouraged for a spirit of one Zambia one Nation.

Mr Mutale wondered why Southern province, no matter how much development has taken place still remains unshaken but thanked President Lungu for his inclusive approach when it comes to taking development to all parts of the country despite the voting patterns.

“There is something different when you just cross Kafue” he observed but declared that not even social media lies and propaganda will distract his goal to ensure the province is liberated through a dedicated leadership under President Lungu.

Mr Mutale further said having worked with the UPND and personally with Mr Hichilema for a long time,fully understands that the opposition does not have any agenda for Zambia going by lack of a clear vision adding that time has now come for people to adopt an approach that encourages participatory governance devoid of tribalism or regionalism.

And Mr Mutale has castigated Mr Hichilema for his failure to play credible politics that instill confidence.

He wondered why the opposition leader has never commended the PF but always condemn despite the success which is visible to see in many sectors.

“You need to accept to be led by others if you wish to be supported when you become a leader”he said and called for an end to put tribe as a basis for someone to ascend to power.