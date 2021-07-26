By Chambwa Moonga

THE UPND has declared that it will not be silenced by fellow competitors – the PF who are “using State institutions.”

UPND elections committee chairman Gary Nkombo has accused the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) of weakening Hakainde Hichilema’s campaigns by restricting the airspace.

Nkombo, who is Mazabuka Central UPND candidate, addressed journalists at the opposition party’s secretariat in Lusaka today.

He highlighted “injustices” the UPND are facing at the hands of the PF, using State institutions like ZAF, Zambia Police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

According to Nkombo, UPND presidential candidate Hichilema was supposed to fly to Luapula Province today, but his flights into Kawambwa and Nchelenge districts could not be sanctioned by ZAF.

He explained that Hichilema has been having a lot of difficulties to travel.

“We have written to ZAF commander Lieutenant General David Muma to bring out concerns about how the institution that he is leading is conducting itself,” Nkombo said, further rubbishing Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja’s statement today banning political party leaders from campaigning, under the pretext of face-mask distribution.

“We have done a letter to the Zambia Air Force, basically to complain and register our concern about the denial for our candidate to use the Zambian airspace in order for him to follow his campaign programme.”

He noted that the challenges that the UPND has been having relate to denial, and also cancellation of granted flight permits.

“Sometimes [this is done at] the very last minute, as the case was when president Hichilema went to Solwezi yesterday. You are away that he was on the ground boxed in an aero-plane for a time longer than necessary, because there was an attempt to lock him out of the Zambian airspace,” he explained.

“I would like to make this clarion call to the Air Force commander Lieutenant General David Muma….. The correspondence that we have here from the people in his rank and file is that they are receiving instructions from above.”

He continued saying: “as far as we are concerned, he is the man at the pinnacle of this institution called Zambia Air Force.”

“So, we’ve done a letter to him, bringing out all these concerns that this airspace belongs to the sovereignty of this country, and we are all sovereign members of this country,” Nkombo said.

“We have noticed, sometimes in the past…. An example that we can give is at the time when president Hichilema was desirous of going to attend a funeral of his loved one, our [Copperbelt provincial] youth chairman Mr Ronald Manenga, the airspace was closed [on January 7, 2021]. They wouldn’t allow him to travel! We should have seen the signs of the time at that time.”

Nkombo stressed that it is best that: “we put our position more clearly today and now, and it’s to say to our followers that we have refused to be silenced.”

“We have refused to be silenced by fellow competitors, using State institutions. By refusal to be silenced, it therefore goes without saying that we shall not be silenced,” Nkombo emphasised.

“We’ll not be silenced and here there’s no doubt in our mind that the PF system is interfering with State organs in order to disadvantage us. [But] we shall not agree!”

Nkombo further said: “it should also be made abundantly clear, from the images you saw when our presidential candidate took a leap into Solwezi just one afternoon, the picture is written on the wall.”

“You cannot defy physics, that what goes up must come down. No matter what they do, the atmosphere has started manifesting that change is inevitable,” he said.

“Mr Hichilema will not be stopped! Not at this point in time. There will be no stopping us now because we are on the move. We are moving!”

Nkombo told PF not to fear that there would be retribution.

“Do not cause consternation in the nation. Do not fear any retribution because vengeance is for God only,” Nkombo said.

“All the bad things that you’ve done to some of us and those who are like-minded, will be a thing of the past, because we’ve got a country to look after. Take it easy, slow-down the pace, calm down, stop panicking, PF.”

He insisted that those in the PF ought to remember that one cannot defy physics; “the law of gravity can never be deified – that what goes up must come down.”

“Days are truly numbered, PF. There is no miracle that will save PF in that ballot box. No matter what they do, the Zambians’ memory is still too fresh,” Nkombo said.

“For now our appeal to our members, campaigners and sympathisers is that keep pushing to your last breathe, because we are very close to the finishing line.”

He highlighted that Zambia was now at a crucial point where political stakeholders need to ensure that they reach out to would-be voters as much as possible.

“[But] we are having challenges because Zambia Air Force are basically misconducting themselves. They are prohibiting Mr Hichilema and putting spanners in the way for him to travel in his own country. This is extremely unfair!” Nkombo complained.

“We must state to the Air Force, as an institution of government, that human beings come and human beings go, but institutions remain. As it is, you found people in that institution and you’ll leave people in that institution.”

He added: “leave a legacy, General Muma, that will exalt you as somebody who was non-partisan, because that’s what the Air Force is supposed to be – non-partisan.”

“They must grant flying rights to all the participating candidates, without them asking, for instance, what their campaign programme is,” he said.

“An example I can give [is that] Mr Hichilema on this day was supposed to be in Mansa, Kawambwa and also Nchelenge. I’m sure you know, as much as I do, that Mansa to Kawambwa is about 300-400 kilometres. They (ZAF) allowed him to land in Mansa [but] denied him to go and land in Nchelenge and also in Kawambwa. We don’t have resources to waste….”

Nkombo underscored that ZAF’s misconduct has: “injured our campaign.”

“We have done a letter to the Air Force commander and we have copied this letter, which is stamped by the Zambia Air Force, to the Electoral Commission of Zambia [and] to the European Union observation mission,” Nkombo said.

“It’s not too late; we still have 16 days – you (ZAF) can change your attitude. Zambians are watching; we cannot allow a situation where you put the whole country at your whim.”

Nkombo also pointed out that there have been unfettered campaigns in the whole country by PF leaders, while the ECZ continues fronting COVID-19 to stop opposition campaigns.

He is displeased that where it suits them, “the ECZ have turned a blind eye, deaf ear, especially when it involves the PF.”

“So, what is our message to our members? Follow suit! Do not be intimidated, because what is good for the goose is good for the gander. You can’t allow a situation where only one party is allowed to campaign. Follow suit,” Nkombo advised.

“Don’t stop now, just follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Go and engage with our people. Why is it that this COVID-19 [prevention] only applies to political campaigns, when it does not apply to Soweto, Nakadoli markets and other markets across the country?”

Nkombo said the August 12 elections are about Zambians searching for a livelihood.

“We want to change the lives of the people of this country. We have a commodity to sell to the Zambian people and this commodity that we are selling is Mr Hakainde Hichilema,” he said, adding that those in the PF are now paranoid.

“They have now gone into a state of paranoia – fear of the unknown. Using State institutions, they have decided to go behind these institutions to clamp down the opposition. This is what is happening!”

Nkombo displayed exhibits, in form of photographs, of how the PF has been allowed to campaign freely across the country, under the pretense of distributing face-masks.

He told Kanganja that this is not time for threatening anyone.

Nkombo believes that President Lungu, the PF presidential candidate, is using the Zambia Police, ECZ and ZAF to debilitate UPND campaigns.