HICHILEMA WILL NOT SHUT UP ZAMBIANS OVER PRIVATISATION CRIMES – EDITH NAWAKWI
Former Minister of Finance and FDD President Edith Nawakwi says she is not intimidated by the desperate legal action taken by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
She says the legal action is designed to shut the debate by Zambians over privatisation crimes that were committed.
She urged Zambians to demand for their money and for accountability over state assets that were stolen and looted during the privatisation programme.
Hakainde Hichilema, through his lawyers Malambo &Associates has threatened to sue Ms. Nawakwi and emailed $3million for alleged defamation over her recent exposure of Hichilema’s role in the privatisation of Musio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, an asset worth $26m but was sold to the lowest bidder for $5.6million.
It is not shutting up Zambians, dont sound too clever, why pick on one person when the whole program involved lots of people including you and others, even those who were at the centre of it? You are lucky you get interviewed by half baked journalists, otherwise you should be in the dock, you were the final decision maker, why didnt you have enough sense to scrutinise. This nonsense of he was the advisor is absolute bunkum, advice has to be looked at, that is why it is advice and has to be taken or rejected. This can only make sense in Zambia, government sells property and then you blame the people who you hired to help in the process.