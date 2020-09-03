HICHILEMA WILL NOT SHUT UP ZAMBIANS OVER PRIVATISATION CRIMES – EDITH NAWAKWI

Former Minister of Finance and FDD President Edith Nawakwi says she is not intimidated by the desperate legal action taken by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

She says the legal action is designed to shut the debate by Zambians over privatisation crimes that were committed.

She urged Zambians to demand for their money and for accountability over state assets that were stolen and looted during the privatisation programme.

Hakainde Hichilema, through his lawyers Malambo &Associates has threatened to sue Ms. Nawakwi and emailed $3million for alleged defamation over her recent exposure of Hichilema’s role in the privatisation of Musio-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, an asset worth $26m but was sold to the lowest bidder for $5.6million.