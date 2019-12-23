Patriotic Front Deputy National Mobilising Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema will weep again after loosing 2021 General Elections.

And Mr. Mwamba has urged all Patriotic Front youths to beat up all UPND Violent cadres charging that they are being provoked.

Speaking to Zambian Watch in an Interview Today, Mr. Mwamba says there is no room for Hakainde Hichilema at State house.

He says Hichilema closed his doors to state house when he decided to be tribal and promoting division between Southerners and Bembas.

Mr. Mwamba however says he is equal to the task as he want to see Hakainde Hichilema weep again in 2021.

“You might not know him like the way i do, but what i can tell you is that he will weep again in 2021. Have you seen a person who can be President depending on Tribalism? Dividing the country? He should know that I GBM is equal to the task. I’m going in his own bedroom to ensure that he is retired come 2021” he declared.

And Mr. Mwamba has assured PF youths party Protection if they beat up all UPND Violent Youths saying that the Patriotic Front is being provoked.

“Since time in history, the Patriotic Front Party is peaceful but we are aware that Hakainde Hichilema has instructed his youths to beat us. All what I’m telling the youths is that beat them back in self defence and the party will protect you” he vowed.