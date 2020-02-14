MEDIA STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday 13th February 2020

HICHILEMA’S STATEMENT ON GASSING IS SELF INCRIMINATING

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s belated statement when he broke his long and loud silence on gassing incriminates him.

Hichilema seemingly speaks out on gassing and the need for government and police to do more to contain the situation, but his tone and disposition lays bare a thinly veiled plan.

His sick plan is to induce fear in the public and to generate mass hysteria and public anger; and then posture himself as “the leader and “the hope”.

This is one desperado who seeks to take advantage of, and even seemingly wish for misfortune – whether it is climate change, death or gassing.

Zambians must condemn this obsession to enter State House no matter what it takes, even if the country becomes a blood riddled heap of ashes and even if multitudes of Zambian lives are lost in the process.

Hichilema’s statement is pregnant with cold sadistic opportunism. The man clearly does not mean well.

His statement is full of toxic gas!

Signed:

Jackson Kungo

Provincial Chairman

Patriotic Front

North Western Province