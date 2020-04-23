The Lusaka High Court has refused an application for a conservatory order by Prime TV, which would have reversed the government’s decision to cut all commercial ties with the broadcaster.

Prime TV sought to overturn a government directive issued on 17th March which precluded the broadcaster from having access to government officials or covering government events. On the government’s orders, Prime has also been dropped from the Topstar and MultiChoice networks – a decision it would also like to see reversed.

In the event, Judge Catherine Phiri ruled against the broadcaster, saying it was not within the court’s power to reverse government’s decision.

The government, in its defence, argued that an official boycott was necessary as Prime had acted against the public interest in refusing to air Covid-19 informational advertisements free of charge.

The state argued that it had not impinged Prime’s ability to broadcast by merely refusing to collaborate with the broadcaster.

However, earlier this month the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) rescinded Prime’s broadcasting license, arguing that it was “necessary in the interest of public safety”.

Several commentators, including former Minister of Commerce Robert Sichinga, have alleged that Minister of Information Dora Siliya was behind the decision.

“I can tell you that it is not IBA that has decided, this is a directive from the Minister herself,” Sichinga is quoted as stating.

The Committee to Protect Journalists hand the Law Association of Zambia have both called for government and the IBA to reinstate Prime’s licence.