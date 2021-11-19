Malanji joins Lusambo in Political Black Friday

JOSEPH Malanji of Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency has become the latest casualty in today’s Political Black Friday.

In the case where his seat was petitioned, the Judge ruled that Malanji still had issues with the Examinations Council of Zambia as he did not have a Grade 12 Certificate to qualify to be MP.

Malanji, commonly known as Bonanza in his constituency, shot to stardom after he bought a helicopter and donated huge amounts of cash to churches and voters prior to the election.

However, the former Africa Golf Union President who is a fluent speaker of many languages, among them, French, has been undone by the lack of a High School Certificate possessed even by Security Guards.

Kalemba