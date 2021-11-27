HIGH COURT UPHOLDS ELECTION OF CHINKULI AS KANYAMA MP

…as Chinkuli calls judgement ‘a re-birth’ for the constituency

Lusaka~November, 26, 2021

The Lusaka High Court has upheld the election of Monti Chinkuli as MP for Kanyama.

Delivering judgement today at Lusaka High Court, Kitwe based High Court Judge, Charles Chanda stated that the grounds availed before him by the petitioner didn’t guarantee nullifying the seat.

And Chinkuli, who has thanked the youths and women in the constituency for supporting him during the time the Petition, further described the judgement as a “re-birth for Kanyama”.

Losing PF candidate, Elizabeth Phiri petitioned the Kanyama seat in Kanyama citing violence and unfair political playing field during the elections.

He charged that it was regrettable that the PF had proceeded to petition the Kanyama seat when they were the ones in the forefront perpetrating political violence and other malpractices against the then opposition party, UPND.

He says the judgement is a victory for the people of Kanyama who ushered the UPND in power during the August 12th elections.

He also accused the opposition PF of being the ones behind the pockets of violence and other electoral malpractices that flawed the electoral process.

Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta has toasted the Petition results, calling the judgement “historic”.

He also implored the PF to take a leaf from today’s judgement.

Hon Mwaliteta, who accused the PF of tormenting Zambians due to the use of violence, has since assured Zambians that President Hichilema was committed to ensuring that there is no political violence in Zambia going under the UPND regime.

He has since congratulated Mr Chinkuli for emerging victorious in the Petition.

He also called on PF cadres who have taken over the operations of markets and bus stations to immediately vacate these public spaces.

The President ordered that there shall be no political thuggery in the markets and other public places.

“We are aware of PF cadres dressed in UPND regalia intimidating traders and collecting levies we are giving you 48hrs to leave the markets. we know you.” says Hon Mwaliteta

