President EDGAR LUNGU tours Kariba dam to appreciate the water situation.

President Lungu was informed by Zambezi River Authority CEO MUNYARADZI MUNODAWAFA that the High volume waters seen at the Victoria falls will take 9 weeks to reach the Kariba dam.

Later the head of state toured Kafue gorge lower which is under construction.

Kafue gorge lower power plant is expected to start generating power before the end of this year.

And President Lungu says his government is investing in other sources of energy.

