By Patricia Male

Long queues have characterized polling stations countrywide as Zambians vote in this year’s general elections.

As opposed to anticipations by analysts that this year’s elections will be marred by voter apathy, the situation is different on the ground as voters have turned out in large numbers to voter for their preferred candidates.

A check in a number of polling stations by phoenix news in Lusaka, the Copperbelt and Southern Province have revealed overwhelming turnout with polling stations opening on time.

Meanwhile, a number of aspiring presidential candidates have cast their votes with President Edgar Lungu being the first to cast his vote at Andrew Mwenya polling station at Crawford school in Chawama.

President Lungu cast his vote slightly after 06:00hrs in the company of first lady, Esther Lungu.

And speaking to journalists after voting, president Lungu called for peace to prevail in the country during and after elections and urged all voters to avoid hanging around polling stations but vote, return home and use available media platforms to be informed about the outcome of the results.

The president who is impressed with the voter turnout so far, has further called on voters to come out in numbers and exercise their right to vote.

And speaking after casting her vote at Lusaka Golf Club, Chishala Kateka of the new Heritage Party is happy with the high turnout that has characterized voting in today’s election.

PHOENIX NEWS