HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY WITHDRAWS 6 PhDs ISSUED BY PAGLORY UNIVERSITY

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has withdrawn PhD degree qualifications issued to six individuals by Paglory University in 2019.

The HEA has since advised the Zambia Qualifications Authority not to recognize the PhDs in question.

“The general public is hereby informed of the withdrawal of six (6) PhD degree qualifications awarded by Paglory University (Reg, No. HEA/017) at the graduation ceremony held on 6th August, 2019. This followed an investigation conducted by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) into the circumstances under which the degrees were awarded. Therefore, all the PhDs that were conferred by Paglory University on 6th August, 2019 are not recognised as qualifications in Zambia. Thus, HEA has, accordingly, informed the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) not to recognise the PhDs as qualifications,” HEA corporate communications officer Mr. Birbal Boniface Musoba has stated.