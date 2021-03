Higher Education Minister Celebrates 24 Years Of Marriage.

Lusaka – 28th March, 2021.

“24yrs together….. I married a friend and when you do that, it really takes out some of the challenges in the journey of marriage because you can level with each other, talk through many things together. We have raised kids along the way and just thankful that she chose me. I love you Brenda. Happy anniversary Bana Chibwe,” Hon. Brian Mushimba said.