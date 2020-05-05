Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba says all higher learning institutions will remain closed until further notice to avoid the risk of the spread of Covid19.

Dr. Mushimba says the ministry is still discussing the possibilities of looking at the academic calendar post Covid19 to ensure learners are not put at risk of contracting Covid19 if some health measures are not adhered to.

Speaking in an interview with Christian Voice News in Lusaka, Dr. Mushimba added that no decision has been made yet to ascertain the status of midyear examinations for higher learning institutions seeing that Covid19 cases have continued to increase in Zambia.

He expressed optimism that learners will continue to appreciate the advantages associated with eLearning and continue to fulfill their obligations as students during this time.