HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SPEECH BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AT THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF PERMANENT SECRETARIES, A LANDS COMMISSIONER AND A HIGH COURT JUDGE

-We (Zambians) are one and we must live as such

-Justice in a descent country is paramount.

-There are no two trains

in the context of justice

-We have seen alot of loose ends in a lot of things in our country.

-…sometimes we see (Court hearing) adjournment made frivolously one after another and no substance is discussed in court.

-In my time in detention in Mukobeko, I found people who have been in there for five years and they have never seen a day in court.

-Those of us who have slept in those conditions; no ventilation, no sanitation, every day looked like one year.

-So let us dispense justice quickly.

-When a citizen is aggrieved, they have a right to be heard. This message is to everyone on the Bench.

-Judges and magistrates once in a while must visit police cells and correctional facilities and see what’s going on.

-I hope you will do it quickly because very soon, we are cleaning up those places anyway.

-We should not continue doing the wrong things with regard to public resources and management of public affairs.

-Just this morning .I had a meeting with with our debt advisors Lazard (Freres) .Our less than an hour conversation revealed things that even if you have a stone heart, you will say “this is not right”.

-Some permanent secretaries before you, were paying for services never received.

-You are talking about millions of dollars.

-Then tomorrow, you will want to do the same and expect your colleagues to be quiet about it.

There are millions of Zambians who will be watching.

-Every month in the fuel (sector), we are loosing $26million.

-You are the one to stop that bleeding.

-Next week we will have a workshop, a days-work. There will be no allowances paid because we will be on duty.