HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SPEECH BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AT THE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF PERMANENT SECRETARIES, A LANDS COMMISSIONER AND A HIGH COURT JUDGE
-We (Zambians) are one and we must live as such
-Justice in a descent country is paramount.
-There are no two trains
in the context of justice
-We have seen alot of loose ends in a lot of things in our country.
-…sometimes we see (Court hearing) adjournment made frivolously one after another and no substance is discussed in court.
-In my time in detention in Mukobeko, I found people who have been in there for five years and they have never seen a day in court.
-Those of us who have slept in those conditions; no ventilation, no sanitation, every day looked like one year.
-So let us dispense justice quickly.
-When a citizen is aggrieved, they have a right to be heard. This message is to everyone on the Bench.
-Judges and magistrates once in a while must visit police cells and correctional facilities and see what’s going on.
-I hope you will do it quickly because very soon, we are cleaning up those places anyway.
-We should not continue doing the wrong things with regard to public resources and management of public affairs.
-Just this morning .I had a meeting with with our debt advisors Lazard (Freres) .Our less than an hour conversation revealed things that even if you have a stone heart, you will say “this is not right”.
-Some permanent secretaries before you, were paying for services never received.
-You are talking about millions of dollars.
-Then tomorrow, you will want to do the same and expect your colleagues to be quiet about it.
There are millions of Zambians who will be watching.
-Every month in the fuel (sector), we are loosing $26million.
-You are the one to stop that bleeding.
-Next week we will have a workshop, a days-work. There will be no allowances paid because we will be on duty.