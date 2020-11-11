HITCHES IN VOTER REGISTRATION PROCESS BEING WORKED ON – ASSURES GOVT

…as Kabwata MP Given Lubinda says he will only register once process is normalized.

GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that the hitches that have been experienced in the voter registration exercise are being worked.

And Government has described as impressive the response from Zambians wanting to register as voters ahead of the 2021 General elections.

Speaking shortly after touring some voter registration centers this morning in Kabwata constituency, Justice Minister Given Lubinda who is also Kabwata area Member of Parliament says people should not be discouraged as Government would do anything possible to ensure that the hitches are worked on.

“We will ensure that this small hitch is worked on and becomes more efficient so people should not be discouraged as we are doing everything possible to have the process normalized,” Hon. Lubinda said.

And the Kabwata law marker said he decided not to register for now but wanted to give Zambians the confidence that the system is being worked on.

“As politicians we are making sure that the system is improved by engaging the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) because I have noticed that they are taking about 6 minutes to register one person so we are appealing to people not to be discouraged because of this small hitch,” Hon. Lubinda added.

The voter registration exercise which commenced on Monday experienced some hitches with the process leading to the general citizenry and stakeholders expressing concern as to whether the ECZ would capture the targeted number of voters ahead of the August 12, 2021 General elections.

Hon. Lubinda added that the response from the public who wanted to obtain voter’s cards was impressive and he encouraged other Zambians to turn out in numbers and register as voters.

