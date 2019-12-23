HIV POSITIVE PERSON DIES FROM HUNGER IN GWEMBE DISTRICT

The Civil Society Scaling up Nutrition Alliance- CSO SUN- has revealed that it has received reports suggesting that a person living with HIV has died due to hunger in Chamwe area of Gwembe district.

CSO SUN Country Coordinator Mathews Mhuru has also disclosed that residents of Chamwe area are reportedly washing off chemicals from seeds received under FISP and eating them due to lack of food.

Mr Mhuru is therefore appealing to government through the disaster management and mitigation unit to prioritize relief distribution to areas like Chamwe which have no food markets.

Meanwhile, Mr Mhuru has told the Media that in its quest to supplement government efforts in mitigating the effects of hunger in the country, CSO-SUN in partnership with miracle life church has delivered food hampers to some hunger stricken families in Gwembe district.