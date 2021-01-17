THE Patriotic Front in Lusaka says holding a national convention with the surging cases of coronavirus infections in the country is a risk to President Edgar Lungu and everyone else who would attend.

The ruling party officials in the capital city now suggest that each Province should endorse President Edgar Lungu as PF president and candidate for the 2021 election as well as nominate Members of the Central Committee.

Addressing the media at the provincial office yesterday, PF Lusaka Deputy youth chairperson Kelvin Kaunda said the youth in Lusaka wanted party secretary general Davies Mwila devise alternative means of electing party leadership instead of having a national convention.

“Our move is clearly to appeal through our able leadership honourable SG Davies Mwila’s office, to the entire party structure to device alternative means of electing central committee members. As you maybe aware in our country, we are experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 which is more deadly than the previous one and therefore, for it may not work for us to bring over 4000 delegates to one place,” Kaunda explained.

“Number one, it is a risk to our party president his Excellency president Edgar Lungu, it’s a risk on the central members, it’s a risk on everyone else especially at a time such as this…Therefore we are submitting that the provincial executive committee should be able to endorse the candidature of his Excellency president Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his nominated members of the central committee and the same should be taken as having been elected at the general conference,” Kaunda suggested.

He said the suggestion was not an abrogation to the party constitution but just a change of arriving at the same result using “different means”.

“What we are proposing is not unprecedented we have used it before when circumstances were not even threatening, so now that the situation is more threatening,now that it is even not ideal that to bring over 3,000 people together why don’t we go back to something that we have used before at a time when it was more compelling,”Kaunda posed.

