HOLLYWOOD ACTOR TO PLAY KAUNDA ROLE IN ’THE STRUGGLE’ FILM

One of America’s greatest actors of all time Djimon Hounsou has joined ‘The Struggle’ film project as one of the executive producers who will take a leading role of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

This announcement comes after Djimon held a long zoom meeting with project creator and executive producer Frank Kasonde and his new working partner Zack Yanni, who is a Hollywood actor and producer.

Djimon, originally from Benin, in west Africa, has to his name a long list of successful movies, including the multiple award winning movie Blood Diamond, Captain Marvel, Amistad, Gladiator, Tarzan, Fast and Furious 7, among several others.