By DARIUS Choonya

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has expressed disappointment over financial irregularities under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Committee’s Chairperson Howard Kunda says the Ministry of Home Affairs should be one of the least ministries to be cited for irregularities in the Auditor General Report in the 2019 Financial Year.

He has since urged the new permanent Secretary Masiye Banda to ensure that he deals with matters cited by the office of the Auditor General.

Among the irregularities cited during the committee’s meeting include the delay in depositing funds in their main bank account, having uncounted for workshops and ignoring procurement procedures when awarding contracts to companies.

In the year under review, it has been discovered that out of over K932, 000 funds made from their produce cells in Central province, the ministry only manage to deposit over K2, 000 in its Central Bank account.