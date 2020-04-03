By Smart Eagles

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his family have tested negative for the coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has confirmed.

Dr Chilufya confirmed the development during a phone in interview on Hot Fm’s Red Hot Breakfast Show today, Friday.

Speaking when he featured on the same show this morning, the Home Affairs Minister said he decided to test for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure after returning from Namibia where he and his counterpart from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji had gone to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Hage Geingob.

Hon. Kampyongo said he and his family were tested for Covid-19 by a team of competent health personnel from the Ministry of Health yesterday.

“I have been cleared by Dr Chilufya and his team. My wife and I yesterday underwent some Covid-19 tests and the results came out negative,” he said.

The Minister said at their time of travel Namibia was not classified as a high risk country as it had not recorded any Covid-19 cases.

He said even the President of Botswana H.E Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi who went into self isolation after returning from the trip has also tested negative and resumed official duties.

He stated that Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Joăo Lourenço of Zimbabwe and Angola respectively who were among invited foreign heads of state immediately resumed duties after returning from the same trip because all preventive and protective measures were followed.

And responding to the story published in the News Diggers newspaper alleging that the Minister had been quarantined on suspected exposure to Covid-19, Hon. Kampyongo noted with concern the reporting of unverified information and said such should be avoided in order to avoid alarming the nation during this critical period.

“It was unfortunate that there was that screaming headline in the News Diggers newspaper but my appeal is that let’s allow people who have got the official mandate to communicate about these matters,” he said.

He said media houses should ensure they get the right and correct information from government when reporting on Covid-19.

