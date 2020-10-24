Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

HOME AFFAIRS MINSTER HON KAMPYONGO LIED

If lying was part of good governance, PF leadership would have been given credence for lying or received Cambridge Doctorates and PHDs

VICE PRESIDENT INONGE WINA’s LIES

The vice president has on several occasions lied to the nation without shame, she lied on the burning of city market, on gassers and now on the deletion of voter register where she has said ECZ will not delete the old register contrary to ECZ position.

HON KAMPYONGO

Seven days ago, hon KAMPYONGO issued a statement that his ministry will instruct PIG Kanganja to announce the names of gassers on Tuesday 20th who terrorised Zambian people leading to loss of lives and properties.

In his official statement, hon Kampyongo said it had taken so long informing the nation about the people involved in gassing as the investigations were so complex because many people were involved.

He said he was confident to say that the investigations were concluded of culprits that were involved in the terror mission and that all the culprits are in police custody.

QUESTIONS TO HON KAMPYONGO

Why hasn’t the names of culprits been released up to now despite assuring the nation that names would be released on Tuesday 20th?

Why did it too so long investigating when all the culprits were under police custody according to his statement when he said all the culprits are under police custody?

Is the government going to give names only without showing their faces as that could be a ploy to give out names that do not even exist denying Zambians justice?

We have seen many incidents that had happened in the eyes of the Home Affairs Minister and have never received quickest attention of investigations such as the killing of a UPND cadre Lawrence Banda, cadres in company of police officers who blocked the road with tyres in Muchinga in an effort to block HH from accessing the magistrate to show solidarity to Mucheleka and the group. Why hasn’t there been so quick investigations like the concocted Muchinga one which has seen the opposition MP hon Kanhombe incarcerated?

Is law being applied selectively which is the case?

Why did the Home Affairs Minister hon Kampyongo lie to the nation that his ministry through the police would announce the names of terrorists?

And why the PIG Kanganja issuing a statement to that effect and not his office?

Hon KAMPYONGO you are planting a seed that you will fail to eat from with your application of law.