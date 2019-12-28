THE Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted a story doing rounds on social media that government has hiked passport fees.

The ministry says the story has been concocted to make the government look bad.

Home Affairs Ministry public relations officer Nephas Chifuta has told #Kalemba in an interview that government had not increased passport fees and had no plans to do so anywhere in the near future.

“It’s fake, it is not true. The fees have not been hiked. Those are concocted stories to make the government look bad,” Chifuta said.

(Source: Kalemba)