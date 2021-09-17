HON MWEETWA HAPPY WITH INFORMATION MINISTER’S SPEECH, SAYS SHE WAS ON POINT.
He writes..
Rome was not built in a single day neither do we become perfectionists overnight.
Am absolutely delighted over your first briefing, you did extremely well and it is a pity that those who left the party to pursue their interests and not the will of the people are pouring hot water on you.
Your credibility, competency, academia and integrity earned you the ministerial position you have today.
I know Cornelius Mweetwa meant well in this message.
However, the fact that he had to send this message which is full of praises shows that she did not do a good job and needed to be encouraged. Even UPND supporters know that this woman bungled her first test. Hopefully, she has learnt something and will aim to improve at the next one.