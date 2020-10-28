MORE CONDEMN PROSTITUTE AND TRIBALIST.

HON. DORA SILIYA’S TRIBAL TALK, A DANGER TO NATIONAL UNITY

*Lusaka, 28th October, 2020.*

The remarks attributed to Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya during her recent visit to Eastern Province against the Tonga speaking people of Southern Province are unfortunate and deserve to be condemned in any strongest term possible by any well-meaning Zambian.

We wish to remind the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) through President Edger Lungu that such reckless utterances have the potential to put the nation on unquenchable fires like was the case with the people of Ruanda in 1994.

President Edger Lungu’s silence in the fight against this ancient, and uncivilized way of living is now proving to be the main motivation for the ever widening ethnic gap between the people of Southern Province and those from other Provinces especially the North and the East.

With the country still celebrating its 56th Independence where peace and unity were at the core of the celebrations, as Golden Party Zambia we request President Edger Lungu to take action on Hon Siliya, as this will set as an example for would be perpetrators, while helping to build confidence in his leadership as one who can unify the nation across tribal lines.

Zambia is a Christian nation, and our founding fathers who paid the highest price to set us free chose to run it under the theme: One Zambia One Nation.

Therefore, arising from these facts Hon Dora Siliya and any other tribalist out there must always remember that Zambia belongs to everyone irrespective of their race, status, political or tribal affiliation.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ