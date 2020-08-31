mwaisebanya mayo

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President

There was only one single question that summed up the whole Sunday Grevasio Zulu Interview yesterday. It wasn’t even a strange question anyway because it was the same question even President HH asked;-

Where were you?

Edith said she was aware of bidders of upto $26million for the Sun International Hotel. Others even put up bids for $20million.

Up from that she said President HH picked the bid lying at $6million.

Now if you look at the colossal difference between 26 and 6, this can only be substantiated if Nawakwi further went on to tell us that MMD was a government of magots, idiots, fools and stupid embeciles.

But that wasn’t the case. FTJ still stands by far as the most intelligently gifted President our country ever had and the entire ministry of finance technocracy which included Edith could not have sunk that too low.

Just after that Grevasio question and the subsequent answer Edith provided, I switched off the television and got to table for Nshima with pieces of Hungarian sausage.

Awe mayo ba Edith Nawakwi you are expected to be a states woman please mwilaitumpa mufya buwelewele kwati ni Peter Chanda.

You made me personally feel sorry for you as I watched that Interview where you seemed too socked like a socked grasshopper. “Vumbwe olokewa.”

Mwanawasa took Fredrick Chiluba to court for $800, 000, which even Olusegun Obasanjo offered to pay if that’s all it took for Mwanawasa to start having tensions with the former President. That was of course before Mwanawasa took a file of fake claims against Chiluba to parliament.

Now you madam so called Edith Nawakwi, why did the Task force on corruption formed by Mwanawasa disregard to Investigate President HH for the 26/6$million difference but investigated FTJ for the $800,000 and some pairs of shoes that were recovered at the container of Faustina Sinyangwe’s Access Financial Services.

Namukula mayo kwateni amano. Lekeni HH ateke nemwe mayo. Seleni atekeko.

Satanism accusations were falsehoods.

Freemasonry accussations were fabrications.

HH doesn’t smile, were total lies.

HH is a tribalists, proved wrong by his love for Hon Mutale Nalumango, James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, Hon Masebo, Hon Mucheleka and Dr Chishimba Kambwili.

Privatisation nonsense, right now being burried and dusted by Hon Edith Nawakwi.

Selenifye atekeko!

