HON. GIVEN LUBINDA: THE BEST ZAMBIAN MP EVER.

By Miles B. Sampa

March 26, 2021

It was 2005 at a PF rally in Kabwe I first spoke to him. Cheerfully and respectfully he spoke to me as I approcahed him after the rally to congratulate him for his eloquent speech before the rally main speaker Miles Sampa.

“This kalad that sounds like a muzungu is so courteous and had to stop to listen to me a young man and a nobody to his political status and fame” I thought as I drove from the Kabwe rally.

In 2011 he was the PF MP cadidate for Kabwata, while President Lungu was a candidate for Chawama and I was the MP candidate for Matero. I was the rookie amongst all the 7 PF MP candidates for Lusaka District.

Hon. Lubinda became my default mentor taking me on Radio and TV interviews to appear with him. We campaigned as a team in the City and on the last weekend before elections, we undertook a long Drive show covering all City Constituencies from Munali to Mandevu, Matero, Lusaka Central, Kanyama, Chawama and Kabwata in that order. It took about entire day as we buzzed the Dont Kubeba song on loud sound systems on top of each candidate campaign trucks.

Not surprising Lusaka District got total pa total combined PF Presidential results and effectively PF defeated MMD out of Statehouse.

Todate Hon Lubinda not only is my mentor but also my ‘friend’, lunchmate and live band dancemate. Where I have done well politically, its because I took his advice. Where I have messed up (many times so), it’s because I either did not consult him or did not take his advice.

Given is a good man loved by many and in majority (80%) but as always with humans, there is a few (less than 20%) that choose to be his Thomases and Escariots.

From 2001 he won as Kabwata MP under the UPND ticket beating both MMD (Richard Kachingwe) and PF (Mulenga Sata) candidates, the Constituency has been on a transformation trajectory. Hitherto, Chilenje, Libala and Kabwata was well known for for iron (redish) looking gravel or dirty roads. Kamwala was full of Rocks all over. Nyumba Yanga and Chalala was a bush and hide out for thieves.

There where no roads connecting to Chawama or Lilayi. One has to drive on about the only two tarred roads (Chilimbulu and Burma) into CBD town to Kafue road inorder to get to Lilayi.

Today, the Constituency has the Tokyo way from which several tarred roads will lead motorists into Chawama and Lilayi. My favourite road is one that goes past G-Greens Pub & Grill. I am not sure why😊.

In his last 20 years as area MP, the bush on the southend of Kabwata has dissappered and replaced with state of the art mansions and mini malls owned by various Zambians.

In the 2006 general elections he rejected gestures from the ruling MMD and stood on the Opposition PF ticket. He won landslide beating then MMD’s Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba. In 2011 the mighty MMD pitted Lubinda with a former Minister and defector MP from opposition PF Dr Peter Machungwa.

I feared for Given and myself standing in Matero against another PF MP defector to MMD Mrs Faustina Sinyangwe.

My fears were however put to rest when during his first campaign rally in Kabwata he invited all of us MP candidates in the City. I then heard him shout in the mic while he laughed.. ” Peter Machungwa nizamudya mubisi”. I gained confidence thereon and indeed Peter Machungwa and Faustina Sinyangwe ” Tina badya babisi”.

In 2016 he won again on the PF ticket but come 2021 and despite majority residents calling for him to stand again, he has voluntarily chosen not to stand.

Essentially opted to leave the seat for a new broom and most importantly, while everyone is clapping for him.

For me, Hon Given Lubinda is the epitome of who and what an MP is all about. Principled, Adorable, Eloquent, Procedural, Reliable and above all, love for humankind.

He is the best MP that Zambia has ever had. Kabwata will never be the same without him. We can only wish him the very best in his endeavours and life after Kabwata Constituency.

You have run your race Sir Hon Given Akakelwa Lubinda. Zambia and posterity will always be grateful to your splendid output for the beautiful people of Kabwata constituency. God bless you.

