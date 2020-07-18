HON JEAN KAPATA GETS TWO HIGER BUSSES AND A MANGANESE MINE FOR HER YOUTH AND WOMEN

Under the Mandevu 5000 Empowerment Initiative .

18th July,2020.

Hon. Jean Kapata MP has given out 400 plus Certificates to representatives of 12,000 youths and Women in Mandevu Constituency who underwent entrepreneural training in various programs.

The youth have formed Mini Cooperative Societies registered under the National Youth Development Council and are affiliated to the Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd.

The Youth shall begin benefiting from Proceeds coming from two (2) Higer Buses which shall operate under Post Bus Servicers, Agriculture Businesse’s and a Manganese Mine Located in Mansa District.

The Mandevu Area Member of Parliament has advised Youths to engage in viable Businesses that will help them generate an income

Speaking on ZNBC News during the handover ceremony ,Hon Kapata stated that White Collar Jobs might not be available for everybody, however Empowerment opportunities such as these are.

Meanwhile , Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative Society has handed over a Higher Bus to the Youth of Mandevu Constituency awaiting another one which will be purchased next week.The Bus will operate under a Youth Empowerment Program dubbed ” Mandevu 5000 family empowerment system ” and shall operate under the Post Bus Service’s

Kalumbila Multipurpose cooperative Publicity Desk.