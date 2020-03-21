By Greenwell Nyirenda
Hon Joseph Chishala of the NDC is a real time traitor.
To imagine that the whole cabinet camped in Roan constituency to get back the seat from Kambwili. Remember how Ministers and senior officials would go round in Roan Constituency. Remember the violence which even caused the death of one NDC cadre after elections in the name of Obed.
UPND leadership had to join hands with NDC and actually did joint work. I remember Provincial leadership of UPND working hard in hard with NDC to just deliver Chishala a seat.
When Joseph Chishala was introduced, many people including me laughed and said you have brought a nonentity.
I may not like Kambwili’s antics when it comes to his uncouth language and type of politics at times. But this kind of betrayal is bad. I know we will say they are politicians – on this one Chishala has proved to be ungrateful mwe.
NDC and UPND worked tirelessly to ensure Chishala was elevated to a position he himself never even dreamed of, UPND could have chosen to float a candidate as well but for the sake of unity of opposition in Roan they decided to stick with NDC, as of Now I believe UPND are feeling more pain that NDC, because this is a betrayal which would make them wish that they should have fielded their own candidate at that time.
What is the position of Chishala now, I am sure he has been assured that NDC does not actually exist and as such he is an independent who should not be led by NDC through Kambwili, let us see this film unfold because as of now, Chishala is on his own and I don’t see him freely mingling in Luanshya going forward.
Give us his Number
Chishala needs to explain to me what mixed electrol system in bill 10 means. How it is going to benefit the citizens?
How is it going to debate and defend the clauses when it will require simple majority to vote for clauses after the entire bill 10 is voted in.