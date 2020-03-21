By Greenwell Nyirenda

Hon Joseph Chishala of the NDC is a real time traitor.

To imagine that the whole cabinet camped in Roan constituency to get back the seat from Kambwili. Remember how Ministers and senior officials would go round in Roan Constituency. Remember the violence which even caused the death of one NDC cadre after elections in the name of Obed.

UPND leadership had to join hands with NDC and actually did joint work. I remember Provincial leadership of UPND working hard in hard with NDC to just deliver Chishala a seat.

When Joseph Chishala was introduced, many people including me laughed and said you have brought a nonentity.

I may not like Kambwili’s antics when it comes to his uncouth language and type of politics at times. But this kind of betrayal is bad. I know we will say they are politicians – on this one Chishala has proved to be ungrateful mwe.