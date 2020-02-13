Chilufya Tayali:

HON. KAMPYONGO COME OUT AND GIVE US A STATEMENT – IT IS REPORTED THAT MTN HQ HAS BEEN GASSED

=================

Like I said in my live broadcast, this issue has a pontetial to grind this Country to a halt or serious civil unreast. The minister has to jump in and explain the police failure to handle the situation.

There is no victory by the police because the situation is becoming more serious from the time it started in Chingola. Clearly the police have failed to contain or quench the situation.

Imagine, it has now been reported that MTN HQ office has been gased by unknown suspect sending workers in panic.

With such development, next we might hear Force Hq has been gassed, because the suspects of either gassing or alarmists, are operating in the safe heaven of the police failure.

I am appealing to the citizens to be vigilant but careful not to EXCESSERBATE the situation. Please be responsible when handling this situation instead of using emotions.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!