HON. KAMPYONGO’S AUNT WARNS SENIOR CHIEF MUKUNI
“My family is not afraid of any powers that Chief Mukuni claim to have gained from the seven nights he says he spent at the graveyard in pitch darkness.”
“When he [Senior Chief Mukuni] slept at the graveyard, he knew what he wanted from there and it is not Stephen Kampyongo who sent him [there]. He spent seven nights at the cemetery alone, and it was not Mr. Kampyongo who slept there.”
“If Senior Chief Mukuni is man enough, he should dare to tamper with my nephew’s life, and once he does that, he is going to see who is who [because] Kampyongo is not Chief Mukuni’s son and he went to the graveyard alone.”
“If he [Senior Chief Mukuni] brags to have undisclosed powers, [he should know that] he is not God and the Kampyongo family can shock him by taking away the said powers from him.”
“Senior Chief Mukuni must realise that the abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo is more painful to the Hatembo family than the chief whose wife has just been charged in connection with the kidnapping.”
“He [Chief Mukuni] must not think that he is clever and can threaten anyone, and should he dare to harm my nephew [Mr. Kampyongo], he will feel the wrath of his family.”
“If someone is suspected of having committed an offence, the police has a duty to investigate, apprehend and arrest that person. It is not our son and brother [Mr. Kampyongo] who does that.”
“We are warning Chief Mukuni to retract his threats against our son and brother or else it will now be Kampyongo family versus Mukuni because every day he is talking ill of our relative.”
~Ms. Kampyongo, popularly known as Bana Nshibita in Chinsali, Kampyongo family representative
Kapyongo has a powerful family right, everyone is warning Mukuni.
what powerful family ,it is just a family of idiots how come u are talking about abduction ,this issue doesn’t concern you
Tell bana Nshibita to shut her beak.
She must not involve herself in political issues which is beyond her comprehension.
What abduction is she talking about? Who abducted who?
When Kampyongo was warning the Chief Mukuni a few days ago, did he consult bana Nshibita?
Family of primitives and ignorants, that is all it is.
Ba aunt, why are you so desperate over one who is not;
1. Your relative,
2. Your tribes man,
3. Your family friend,
4. your neighbour
Ninshi mwakwatila umufimbila? There so many people in this country who have been swindled by people and PF leaders and cadres. So many people killed so, in the broad day light by cadres and police. So many people who have been arrested by the command by Kampyongo’s command without cause and detained by police under his voice and do you think God is happy with that?
Mama, tame your whoever he is. You dont understand the Pheluna family and the connection which is their between them and HH and the chief. So ba Kampyongo na ba Nawakwi are the ones who have vast wisdom to help the Tonga’s? Balekeni abene. God is also watching and as many Tongas are crying to God about ukubatongaula by few Bembas, like Nkandu Luo and the group at takateke kanofye ababemba na bakuchipata, ala God nimalyotola. Please tame your son, nephew ati Incito nincito tabasha balona.
I speak like this because no bemba has ever councelled ba Chitimukulu, neither Mpezeni when they are talking things which are not right against Tongas. Not even Tongas themselves have ever said ill against the Bemba, or Bemba chiefs and yet they all speak bad language against the Tongas. Ala tulesumina ngatwa lufyanya abanensu nabo bena Zambia and we are one. Tachiwama ukufwaila imilandu umwana wamunobe.
You are speaking like this and your voice is also on HH. Bushe HH ena eushakwata ulupwa?
Nao whatever bad will happen to HH Lesa akamikanda.
NB:
Mama, Tame your son Kampyongo if you love him and make friends to the Tonga and HH. We are all Zambians and tell abalemutuma ati please let the IG abombe incito yakwe pantu ekapokola uwo basonta balungu. Kampyongo ni Minister fye wakwafwilishako ba IG tafwile no kulandalanda lyonse ati bakamyongo bacita nani – warn aaaaa.
Politics in Zambia have become so embarrassing I shudder to think that outsiders read this. Some politicians have taken us back to the stone age