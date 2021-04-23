HON. KAMPYONGO’S AUNT WARNS SENIOR CHIEF MUKUNI

“My family is not afraid of any powers that Chief Mukuni claim to have gained from the seven nights he says he spent at the graveyard in pitch darkness.”

“When he [Senior Chief Mukuni] slept at the graveyard, he knew what he wanted from there and it is not Stephen Kampyongo who sent him [there]. He spent seven nights at the cemetery alone, and it was not Mr. Kampyongo who slept there.”

“If Senior Chief Mukuni is man enough, he should dare to tamper with my nephew’s life, and once he does that, he is going to see who is who [because] Kampyongo is not Chief Mukuni’s son and he went to the graveyard alone.”

“If he [Senior Chief Mukuni] brags to have undisclosed powers, [he should know that] he is not God and the Kampyongo family can shock him by taking away the said powers from him.”

“Senior Chief Mukuni must realise that the abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo is more painful to the Hatembo family than the chief whose wife has just been charged in connection with the kidnapping.”

“He [Chief Mukuni] must not think that he is clever and can threaten anyone, and should he dare to harm my nephew [Mr. Kampyongo], he will feel the wrath of his family.”

“If someone is suspected of having committed an offence, the police has a duty to investigate, apprehend and arrest that person. It is not our son and brother [Mr. Kampyongo] who does that.”

“We are warning Chief Mukuni to retract his threats against our son and brother or else it will now be Kampyongo family versus Mukuni because every day he is talking ill of our relative.”

~Ms. Kampyongo, popularly known as Bana Nshibita in Chinsali, Kampyongo family representative