*PRESS STATEMENT ON THE RECENT PROPHETIC DRAMA

I would like to warn all Nigerian Pastors to stop mocking Zambians with their Fake prophecies and I am encouraging them to prophesy where Boko Haram is keeping the girls abducted some years ago in their own country. And also to prophesy why there are so much fights between the two religious groups in most of Nigerian states.

To the so called Nigerian Pastors and Prophets of doom over Zambia, you are advised to prophesy to your GOVERNMENT as to why Nigerians are all over the world doing wrong things which of course have dented your country so that your country can put its own house in order.

We the Zambian are peace loving people hence we have allowed you Nigerian Pastors and prophets to turn Zambia into a circus with your funny prophecies profaning the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Please to all our Nigerian Pastors and Prophets don’t force us to ask our government to send back all foreign Pastors and Prophets particularly Nigerians those heading Zambian churches as if there are no Zambians who can not be led by the spirit of the Lord to minister to Zambia.

My appeal to our beloved government through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs is:

1. To issue a Statutory Instrument which can see to it that all Foreign Pentecostal CHURCHES BE REGISTERED AS COMPANIES UNDER PACRA so that Zambia Revenue Authority can start to tax them.

2. All foreign led pentecostal churches to operate only from Rural areas as the Missionaries did.

3. Any foreign pentecostal preacher to hold crusades in the rural areas, because that’s where we need help most both spiritually and economically, Not in cities where they come to scam our people.

4. All foreign Pentecostal led churches to do Corporate Social Responsibilities such as schools, clinics and skill centres in rural areas as our Missionaries did.

Issued by Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa MP

Chienge Constituency