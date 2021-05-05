ON PF’S CANDIDATURE DISQUALIFICATIONS:

Hon Given Lubinda gives insight on how the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is disqualifying people in their adoptions.

According to Lubinda, those who have appeared in constituencies with money to paint an impression that they are popular have qualified to be disqualified immediately.

Those who have been telling their supporters that they have been sent by the President have qualified to be disqualified immediately.

Those who are doing some projects and want to come out like the incumbent MP has failed have qualified to be disqualified immediately.

Those who have appeared on Television and Radio denouncing a sitting MP have qualified to be disqualified immediately.

Those who have been accompanied by a Constituency, District and provincial chairperson to do their campaigns have qualified to be disqualified immediately.