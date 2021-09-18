Kabushi Member of Parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo has condemned the ridicule being showered on newly appointed Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Chushi Kasanda.

Hon Kasanda has been ridiculed on social media for simply failing to read her speech eloquently.

But Hon Lusambo has defended her saying her performance should never be used as a basis to judge her.

He says her strong abilities, far outweigh the demands to read a speech eloquently adding that it would be folly to judge one’s level of intelligence by the ability to read foreign words.

“That unfortunate episode during her maiden news conference yesterday should be treated as an isolated case of below par performance which was occassioned by many factors that were beyond her control” Hon Lusambo has observed.

He has further observed that the newly appointed Minister is a very strong, assertive and intelligent woman.

“I have known and interacted with Hon. Kasanda and I can attest to her strong personality and willingness to learn

Hon Lusambo who spent some time this morning with Hon

Kasanda at parliament buildings personally encouraged her to soldier on.