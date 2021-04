HON MASEBO SWEEPS

UPND CHONGWE CONSTUENCY PRIMARY RESULTS WITH A LANDSLIDE MAGIN AFTER 3 TIMES RE-RUN

*1.NCUTE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–36

-MRS NAWA–05

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*2.KASISI WARD*

-HON MASEBO–23

-MRS NAWA-19

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*3.KAPETE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–25

-MRS NAWA–19

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*4.MULENJE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–41

-MRS NAWA–03

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*5.CHONGWE CENTRAL*

-HON MASEBO–19

-MRS NAWA–24

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*6.MADIDO WARD*

-HON MASEBO–15

-MRS NAWA–10

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*7.LWIIMBA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-34

-MRS NAWA–00

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*8.KATOBA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-37

-MRS NAWA–05

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*9.MANYIKA WARD*

-HON MASEBO–42

-MRS NAWA–01

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*10.MWALUMINA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-37

-MRS NAWA-05

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*11.CHALIMBANA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-31

-MRS NAWA-11

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*12.CHINKULI WARD*

-HON MASEBO-10

-MRS NAWA–32

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*13.KANAKANTAPA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-13

-MRS NAWA-27

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*14.PALABANA WARD*

-HON MASEBO-17

-MRS NAWA-22

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*15.NAKATINDI WARD*

-HON MASEBO-43

-MRS NAWA–00

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*16.NGWERERE WARD*

-HON MASEBO-36

-MRS NAWA–02

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–02

*17.KASENGA WARD*

-HON MASEBO–15

-MRS NAWA–27

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–02

*18.CHAINDA WARD*

-HON MASEBO–07

-MRS NAWA-12

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*19.KAFWAYAMBALE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–38

-MRS NAWA–03

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–02

*20.TANDABALE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–07

-MRS NAWA–14

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–01

*21.NJOLWE WARD*

-HON MASEBO–17

-MRS NAWA–08

-PRINCESS CHOLWE–00

*THE TOTAL VOTES*

HON MASEBO–543

MRS NAWA-249

PRINCESS CHOLWE-14

Between Hon masebo and Mrs nawa there’s a difference of 294

Between Hon masebo and princess cholwe theirs a difference of 529

Aluta continua