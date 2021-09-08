HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE MINISTER OF JUSTICE

Who is Mulambo Haimbe

Mulambo is a family man; a father of four, three boys and one girl and a baptized member of the Catholic Church.

He is a senior member of the Zambian bar who was admitted to practice law as an advocate of the high Court for Zambia in June 2001 and gained the right of audience before the Supreme Court of Zambia in June 2004.

Vastly experienced the practice of law, Mulambo has worked in diligently in many roles including:

1.As counsel for Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc

2. Counsel Barclays Bank Zambia PLC . before returning to private practice in April 2011 as partner in the firm of Malambo and Company.

3.In January 2012 Mulambo took up the role of Managing Partner of the Firm with the key objective of enhancing its corporate and Commercial practice areas.

He handed over the reigns as Managing Partner in 2016 in order to pave way for a political career.

4. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Arbitrators (“CIArb”) and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (“ICSA”) both of the UK.

A proponent of ADR, Mulambo also served as Honorary Secretary of the Zambia Branch for the CIArb until April 2014 when he retired, having served three years.

5. In 2011, Mulambo Participated in the International Lawyers for Africa (“ILFA”) programme where he was bestowed with the award of ILFA Ambassador for 2011.

6. Mulambo was a Commissioner on the Small Claims Court for Zambia and is, additionally, a member of the approved faculty of the CIArb.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

1.Participant, International Lawyers for Africa (ILFA) program, August to

November 2011.

2. Associate ICSA, March 2010

3. Graduate ICSA, February 2010

4. Master of Laws Degree in Construction Law and Arbitration, Robert Gordon

University , Aberdeen, Scotland, 12 June 2009

5. Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, 25 April 2008

6.Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, 29 July 2005

7. Participant, International Development Law Organisation’s Development

8. Advocate of the Supreme Court for Zambia, June 2004

9. Advocate of the High Court for Zambia, June 2001

10. Bachelor of Laws Degree, University of Zambia (with credit), November 2000

