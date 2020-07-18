SMART EAGLES

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says Lukasha constituency Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge did not die of COVID-19.

Dr. Chilufya told journalists in Lusaka that the Member of Parliament tested negative twice prior to his death.

“On a sad note yes, we have lost honorable Munkonge independent member of parliament for Lukasha constituency. Honourable Munkonge 57 died at 04;36 AM on Saturday at levy Mwanawasa hospital. Hon. Munkonge was tested twice for COVID-19, he came in as a referral from Hilltop hospital and both tests were negative.” Said Dr. Chilufya.

He said contrary to online media reports Hon. Munkonge presented complications of high blood pressure, and heart failure.

LATEST NEWS

Load more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here