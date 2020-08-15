HON NKOMBO DARES HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER TO ARREST HIM FOR MONITORING NRC ISSUANCE

Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament this afternoon, Hon Garry Nkombo paid an impromptu visit to the Department of National Registration to inquire over the issuance of National Registration Cards, (NRCs).

Nkombo, who also had his NRC replaced within 10 minutes, dared Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo to arrest him for inquiring over the issuance of the national document.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs Spokesperson, Nephas Chifuta warned any organizations that were planning to mobilize to monitor the mobile issuance of NRCs of prosecution.

He commended the officers for responding to him promptly and advised them to replicate such services to locals without discrimination.

Nkombo also charges that no amount of intimidation from Kampyongo will stop him and his party from monitoring the issuance of NRCs until government does the right thing.

He has further called on ZESCO to stop load shedding key government departments to ease the issuance of NRCs.