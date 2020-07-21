Tue. July 21, 2020

Late Mwansabombwe Lawmaker, Hon. Rodgers Mwewa(49) who died in Lusaka at the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital will be put to rest at the Memorial Park today.

Relatives, loved ones and close friends have gathered at the Praise Christian Centre in PHI to pay their last respects to the fallen hero who once served as Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the administration of late President Michael Chilufya Sata.

Hon. Mwewa is proprietor of the Fountain of Hope orphanage situated in Lusakas Kamwala township which houses close to 400 Orphans and Vulnerable Children.

Hon. Mwewa is Survived by a wife Mrs Annie Mwitwa Mwewa and Children.

The death of Hon. Mwewa has come as a great loss with many citizens tooking to social media to grieve the loss of the Member of Parliament with messeges of how he impacted them at individual and national level.

May the soul of Hon. Rodgers Mwewa rest in eternal peace.

