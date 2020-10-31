By Hon. Ronald Chitotela, MP

POSTERITY WILL ALWAYS BE AN EQUILISER JUST LIKE TIME

Just like I did state in my contribution to the debate on the floor of the house on the issue of AMENDMENT BILL NUMBER 10, I repeat here and now that the Patriotic Front was desirous to present to the people of Zambia a constitution that would look at the interests of the youths, women, church, the differently abled and general welfare of the people.

President President Lungu has demonstrated true patriotism through his desire and eagerness to give an opportunity to the youths, the women, the differently abled to have representation in Parliament without contestation, to give the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation space in the constitution against it being only a declaration of intent in the preamble. To give the Chiefs security against the current situation where wrangles among them is the order of the day.

The delimitation of constituencies is another thing that President Lungu was desirous to give to the Zambian people. This was going to enhance us as a country economically and socially, but the UPND have said no to all that in the name of politics, what a shame.

The above among many good clauses in the just fallen Bill 10 have basically been shuttered and fought by our colleagues in the UPND purely on partisan politics. The UPND has denied the Zambian youths, women and the differently abled an opportunity to have their voices be heard in Parliament by shooting the Bill down. Maybe because they still want to remain in Parliament even after serving for 20 years for some of them.

The UPND have said no to security for the Chiefs, they have said it is ok to have these wrangles and quarrels among our traditional leaders. They have demonstrated that they are comfortable seeing our traditional leaders in a vulnerable state as is the case now where anyone can rise and bring confusion among themselves.

President Lungu and the PF did their best to see to it that the uncertainties among our traditional leaders must be the thing of the past through amending the constitution which could have seen our traditional leaders have maximum security. He intended to see to it that youths, women and the differently abled need not to go for elections for them to be in the House of Assembly, he was desirous to see to it that the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation becomes part of the constitution.This will remain a great achievement on the part of President Lungu for what he has always wanted os the best for this country.

To our traditional leaders, the women, youths, differently abled and the church, be reminded that this same UPND will come to you next year to seek for your vote even after denying you a chance to secure your future. They will come and beg you to vote for them back to Parliament for the fifth term for some of them after denying you chance to be represented also in the same Parliament. Will you listen to them with this daylight betrayal on you?

I urge you our traditional leaders, the youths, women and differently abled that come 2021, may you increase the numbers of PF members of Parliament and renew the mandate of President Edgar Lungu so that we bring back this progressive Bill to parliament to secure our bright future for mother Zambia. They have said no to you, please say no to them also as they come to seek for your vote.

As for us in Pambashe, we shall go for President Lungu as he has shown and demonstrated true patriotism and good leadership. One thing I want to assure those that have fought Bill 10 is that they will meet the same people they have denied the opportunity in 2021

RKC – Pambashe Member of Parliament

30-10-2020