By Hon K Malekani

PRIME TV has been removed from the TopStar Platforms due to the fact that the proprietor refused to publish COVID-19 awareness adverts for free. He then apologized publicly on TV and still Ms. Siliya went ahead and pushed to have Prime TV removed from Top Star. And officially the channel does not exist anymore on the said service provider.

If you can look at this with a fair eye, you would discover that what Dora has against prime TV is more than the purported COVID-19 issue, it is all political and that is why she has kept on telling other PRIME TV partners to desist from dealing with the privately owned TV station.

We have to understand that if the country is run by people who hold personal grudges against the people they lead, we will not survive what the next few months hold before 2021 elections. We call ourselves Christians yet we can’t forgive one another, we call ourselves chosen by God but we can’t look at the bigger picture if prime TV lost business.

How will the families of those employed by the TV station survive if Ms. Siliya continues with her personal exploration into fixing those who stand against her wishes? Does she know that the station provides employment to many Zambians the government has failed to employ? Does she know that drivers, producers, journalists, cameramen and many others will lose their jobs?

As we venture into whatsoever is going on between us and our opponents, we must make sure that we consider the consequences of our reactions as leaders, let us not do things as though every Zambian is living that expensive and easy life. People are struggling and we can’t worsen it.

We have a bigger enemy to fight and its the Coronavirus, we can’t forget that and divert to something else. Leave PRIME TV alone as you have heard it’s owner apologize to your face. It should be an opportunity to show how forgiving you are towards your “enemies”. It can’t be an eye for an eye in these times.