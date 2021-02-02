By Mwaka Ndawa

HONEY Bee Pharmacy limited has sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in the Lusaka High Court over its intention to revoke its pharmaceutical license.

Honey Bee wants an order of interim injunction restraining ZAMRA whether by itself, servants, agents or whomsoever from revoking its Pharmaceutical license and publish any information on social media and other platforms calculated at injuring its reputation.

It also wants an order that the matter be referred to arbitration as per provisions of the contract governing the relationship between Honey Bee Pharmaceuticals limited and the procuring entity.

In its statement of claim, Honey Bee explained that in November 2019 it won a tender for the supply of 22,500 health centre kits with the Ministry of Health and a contract was executed to that effect.

Honey Bee said that by special condition 9.1(c) of the said contract, the goods contracted to be sold were to be subjected to testing and confirmation procedure as a condition precedent for awarding a certificate of acceptance to the fitness of the goods supplied.

It said pursuant to the contract, it delivered part of the consignment contracted for and the same was subjected to testing and confirmation procedure and the procuring entity issued a certificate of fitness and acceptance of the goods supplied.

Honey Bee claims that on September 17, 2020 and other subsequent days, ZAMRA begun issuing threats, unverified and disparaging remarks towards it for supplying defective products (drugs, gloves and condoms) and disregarding the certificate of fitness earlier issued by the procuring authority (Ministry of health).

It said the actions of ZAMRA were and are unreasonable as they were against the provisions of the contract in question which ZAMRA was not party to.

Honey Bee alleged that it engaged ZAMRA on several occasions to settle the issue in contention but to no avail as the medicines regulation authority went on rampage issuing threats against its good reputation.

“The defendant has further threatened to revoke the pharmaceutical license of the plaintiff in a malicious and arbitrary manner without regard to the provisions of the contract when in fact the number of other pharmaceutical companies such as International Drug Corporation limited and Shalina Pharmaceutical company limited has had their products recalled but not without any threats and negative publicity,” claimed Honey Bee.

It said the actions by ZAMRA were calculated to victimise and injure its good will, and has caused harm to its reputation and commercial well-being and continues to do so by circulating libelous article that has been accessed by many users of the internet and print media.

Honey Bee further claimed that the laboratory results ZAMRA is relying on were obtained from a laboratory that was not accredited by the World Health Organisation, contrary to the provisions of the contract.

It denied the allegations that it supplied defective goods to the Ministry of Health which was the procuring entity.