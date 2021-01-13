Honeybee Responds To What It Has Termed “Malicious Media And PAC Allegations Sponsored By Business Competitors.”

Lusaka – 13th January, 2021.

Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has denied supplying any defective drugs contrary to the contractual terms. Management has since stated that its fellow Zambian citizens were not defrauded or put at risk of their health and safety.

In its press statement, Honeybee says the false allegation that competitors and hostile media have created that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was paid US$17,000,000 is an erroneous claim and it would like to confirm that there was no financial transaction between the Zambian government and

Honeybee pharmacy Limited.

“We want to point out from inception, this is an attempt to assassinate our character and corporate reputations by hostile business competitors. The Ministry of Health (MOH), awarded various contracts relating to the supply of health kits within the same emergency supply contract involving two other suppliers which were, Pharmanova and Artemis. These two entities have never supplied what they were awarded leading the MOH to cancel the two contracts,” read, in part, the statement.

Honeybee has stated that Pharmanova’s contract is worth US$3,554,100 and Artemis is valued at US$14,139,450. Neither company has delivered any medical kits. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s priority was the health and safety of its fellow Zambian citizens and provided the medical kits, yet, was defamed and slandered in the media. It is further wondering why it was only the Honeybee contract that was included in the Auditor General’s report when the other two were contracted in the same manner.

Honeybee has equally bemoaned the secrecy surrounding the testing of its Indian supplied medical kits by ZABS stating that it does not understand why testing was done in its absence contrary to contractual obligations.

MEDIA STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

January 12, 2021

Honeybee Pharmacy Limited response to malicious media and PAC allegations sponsored by business competitors

Lusaka, Zambia— Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has followed the debate and fallacious controversy regarding our medical kits supply contract with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and denies all allegations. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has not supplied any defective drugs contrary to the contractual terms. Hence our fellow Zambian citizens were not defrauded or at risk of their health and safety.

Thus far Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has supplied 5000 medical kits at a net worth of $3,990,700.00 (USD). These are of high-quality grade and are following the World Health Organization (WHO) standard. These medical kits were sourced from reputable manufacturers from India. We have not been paid any monies for reimbursement or costs and expenses incurred for these medical kits.

The false allegation that competitors and media have created is that Honeybee Pharmacy Limited was paid $17,000,000.00 (USD). This is an erroneous claim and we would like to confirm that there was no financial transaction between the Zambian government and Honeybee pharmacy Limited. Our contract was awarded based on good faith and trust. We at Honeybee Pharmacy Limited have taken the financial burden for all the medical kits supplied and provided for the Zambian government.

Upon shipment arrivals, we were informed that only one batch of Paracetamol was discolored. This batch was immediately replaced at our own cost of more than $600,000.00. (USD) None of these costs have been reimbursed.

We have listened attentively and observed how this contention concerning the medical supply kits and our contract agreement has been discussed in the media.

All those statements constitute misleading information and have caused defamation of our integrity and reputation based on hearsay.

This is our statement and position on this matter:

The contract was undertaken on November 22, 2019, for the supply of 22,500 medical kits and presently we have supplied 5000 medical kits for which the MOH owes us $3,990,700.00 (USD) and no amount was reimbursed for our costs and expenses incurred.

We want to point out from inception, this is an attempt to assassinate our character and corporate reputations by hostile business competitors.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), awarded various contracts relating to the supply of health kits within the same emergency supply contract involving two other suppliers which were, Pharmanova and Artemis. These two entities have never supplied what they were awarded leading the MOH to cancel the two other contracts.

Pharmanova’s contract is worth $3,554,100.00 (USD) and Artemis is valued at $14,139,450.00 (USD). Neither company has delivered any medical kits. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s priority is the health and safety of their fellow Zambian citizens and provided the medical kits, yet, were defamed and slandered in the media.

Oddly enough, the Auditor General’s reports do not mention the contract awarded to the other two entities who have not supplied any medical kits.

It is evident this is a confrontation aimed at eliminating the other competitor. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited is the casualty of a politically-motivated conflict directed towards our former honorable Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya by his rivals within and outside the government.

It will be noted that the contract was awarded to Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, a Sole Proprietor in 2019. The documents for the application/ tender all reflect this sole proprietorship.

The MOH decision was confirmed to award the contract to Honeybee Pharmacy Limited. Due to a typographical error that was noticed later and brought to the attention of MOH. The final contract had to include, “limited”. Rather than delaying the process, Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s legal team advised Honeybee Pharmacy to incorporate itself into a limited company. The contract was legally novated, and a novation agreement was issued.

Therefore Honeybee Pharmacy always was in existence despite the false claims by the news and social media outlets. This financially compensated media campaign by journalists will no longer be tolerated nor will we be silenced.

Honeybee Pharmacy was registered in 2016 and after careful thought, we decided to expand our business into a wholesale operation.

Applications were made to ZAMRA, and the official fee was paid for this purpose and inspections were done for purposes of approving the license. At the first visit, minor discrepancies were found and there was an instruction to correct the same. The discrepancies were immediately corrected. The re-inspection fee was paid to ensure everything is according to procedural requirements.

We confirm the license was granted two weeks after the re-inspection was completed. This can be verified from the records at ZAMRA.

The news and media allegations are false regarding that the license was issued to ourselves before the re-inspection was done. The dates on documents at ZAMRA are under their control. Honeybee Pharmacy Limited followed ALL procedures and the mandatory fees were paid. Upon license issued, the client signs in the book when collecting the license and this evidence is there at Arbaccus House with ZAMRA. It is incorrect to assume that procedure was not followed and our license was issued irregularly

The health kit contract has a clause that states that if a party has a dispute or disagreement with regards to product quality, it must be witnessed in the presence of both the supplier and the contracting party. This was not verified in our presence. Nor were we informed before the media leaking this news. Also, the test results were being revealed in the media and the parliamentary accounts committee. We were not notified regarding the condoms and the gloves being substandard. This is contrary to the requirements of the contract. The purported tests on our condoms and gloves by ZABS were done in our absence and WITHOUT notice to us as stipulated in the contract. Therefore, these faulty kits in question have no evidence that it is linked to our supplies. Unfortunately, these purported results were incorrectly claimed as Honeybee Pharmacy Limited’s product at the PAC meeting last week.

The products that were so-called discovered to be substandard should be available for honest testing at a laboratory with both parties present. The products we supplied were tested at the point of origin by our manufacturers according to WHO standards.

Our medical kits were supplied in batches and the complaining parties have not stated which batch has the purported problems. We maintain that the products supplied are of a high standard and not expired. We met the specifications that were required at the point of contracting.

We have also received results for a re-analysis test that was done in India and at another WHO lab and we found nothing irregular that would suggest the products are unfit for use.

The complainants did not refer to the name of the laboratory that executed the purported tests and made a conclusion based on what evidence that it is our product. According to our contract, we did not mutually agree on the unnamed laboratory nor were our representatives present to ensure the testing was completed with our products in trust. We have no evidence that these products tested were ours nor were we shown any test results.

The Auditor General’s report discussed Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, Pharmanova and Artemis regarding the medical kits supply contract, but PAC only summoned Honeybee Pharmacy Limited, the only firm that has initiated the process to deliver the kits.

Pharmanova and Artemis have not delivered any kits. MOH cancelled the two firms’ contracts based on failure to perform but Pharmanova got the cancellation reversed but still has not delivered a single item. Neither PAC nor the government agencies paraded at PAC have raised any questions on the two.

Thus far Honeybee Pharmacy Limited has supplied 5000 medical kits at a net worth of $3,990,700.00 (USD). These are of high-quality grade and are following the World Health Organization, (WHO) standard. These medical kits were sourced from reputable manufacturers from India. We have not been paid any monies for reimbursement or costs and expenses incurred for these medical kits.

The false allegation that competitors and media have created is that Honeybee was paid $17, 000,000.00 (USD). This is an erroneous claim and we would like to confirm that there was no financial transaction between the Zambian government and honeybee. Our contract was awarded based on good faith and trust. We at Honeybee Pharmacy Limited have taken the financial burden for all the medical kits supplied and provided for the Zambian government.

This has become an unfortunate business competition that’s reached despicable levels of risking the integrity of the country’s National Assembly, through PAC which constituted itself into a makeshift court without giving us any rights to defend ourselves.

This is a business downfall and we are casualties of an orchestrated campaign by rivals., The media outlets and few government officials were financially compensated to malign us and are colluding with our competitors.

It is therefore morally wrong for competitors and some ill-informed government agencies to falsely use the emotive issue regarding the integrity of medical kits and alarm the innocent members of the public.

For your reference, Clause nine (9) of the contract states as follows:

“9.1: The procuring entity or its representative shall have the right to inspect and or test the Goods to confirm their conformity to the Contract specifications. The SCC and the Technical Specifications shall specify what we did not receive any query on the products we supplied; we did not receive any request to test the product and there was no demand to replace the product.”

Issued by Honeybee Pharmacy Limited Management